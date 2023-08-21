LOK SABHA SPEAKER SUMMONS PATNA DM SSP OVER POLICE LATHICHARGE OF BJP LEADERS

Patna: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla summoned Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra to Delhi in connection with police lathicharge of BJP workers during a protest rally against Bihar government's teacher recruitment policy on July 13.

Earlier, BJP Lok Sabha MP Janardhan Singh had filed a complaint to the Speaker alleging of a conspiracy to kill him and several other BJP leaders during the lathicharge. Singh was injured in the incident and underwent treatment in the hospital. Based on the MP's complaint, Birla summoned the Patna DM and SSP.

The BJP leaders were lathicharged when they were holding a 'Vidhan Sabha march' against Bihar government's teacher recruitment policy. They also protested against betrayal of jobs to 10 lakh youth and alleged corruption in governance. While participating at the protest march, 55-year-old Vijay Kumar Singh, a BJP leader from Jehanabad died allegedly due to the lathicharge. Along with Janardhan Singh, another MP Ashok Yadav and several BJP workers were injured.

After the incident, Rajeev Mishra said that the BJP leader's death was not caused due to lathicharge. He said that the BJP had taken permission to hold a meeting but the protest march was conducted without the requisite police approval. The police tried to stop the march but the protesters damaged barricades, sprinkled chilli powder and pelted stones at the cops, he said. Following which, police had to use water cannons and teargas shells and lathi-charge, he added.

BJP president JP Nadda set up a fact-finding team, comprising parliamentarians Manoj Tiwari, VC Ram and Sunita Duggal to probe into the police lathicharge. Also, former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das demanded a judicial probe into the incident.