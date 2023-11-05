Patna: Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for terming the state's caste census as a "hoax". Yadav asked Shah to get a caste census be done in the country if he believed that the Bihar government had inflated the population of Muslims and Yadavs in the census.

He said that Shah's statement seems to be asking one to do intermediate after passing class 12. "I have just heard his (Shah's) statement where he said that the population of Muslims and Yadavs has been inflated in the caste census in Bihar. I would like to say that if this data is wrong then Amit Shah ji can get a caste census done across the country. Who is stopping him from doing this? Get a caste census be done in all the BJP-run states" Yadav told reporters.

The deputy chief minister accused Shah of "always talking nonsense". He said that the Cabinet ministers from Bihar belong to either OBC or extremely backward classes. "How many chief ministers of BJP-run states are from OBC or extremely backward classes? Whatever Shah has said is nonsense. Being a home minister he can come here. But he comes only to lie and has nothing else to say," he added.