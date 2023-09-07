RTI applicant Rajkumar Jha

Darbhanga: Fed up with hot and humid conditions during the monsoon season, an RTI activist hailing from Darbhanga district in Bihar, has filed an unusual query seeking a reply from the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Activist Rajkumar Jha, a resident of Mahuar village under Gaura Bauram block of the district, has made god one of the respondents in the RTI application he put forward before the Ministry. Jha said the region is not witnessing rain and that he needs to know if ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission had anything to do with it.

His RTI application reads: "Bharat sarkaar naye upakaran ke tahat bhagawaan ke salaahakaar banakar javaab den ki mausam parivartan hone par bhagavaan sahee samay par varsha kyon nahee de paatee hai kay prakarti se kuch chhedachhaad hua hai kyonki vartamaan paristhiti mein chadrayaan 2 chandrama par laind kiye hain mujhe soonchna adhikkar ke tahat jawaab den." (The government of India using the latest equipment should seek advice from god why he is not able to bring rains at the right time. Has nature been fiddled with since recently Chandrayaan landed on the moon? Provide me with the information under the RTI Act.)

"The weather condition is hot and humid. Rains have disappeared. We are supposed to receive heavy rainfall in the monsoon season. But the prevailing condition is totally different. People are upset over the sudden change in the climatic conditions. I have a hunch that the Chandrayaan-3 mission landed on the south pole of the moon — whether this could lead to the tampering with nature. The new instruments used in the lunar mission were responsible for the change in the weather conditions," Jha said when asked about his RTI.

"I have sought a reply from the Ministry — why this climatic change was happening. I told the Ministry that they could also seek advice from the god while giving an answer to my reply," said Jha.

When he was asked to elaborate on what it means to seek advice from the god, the RTI activist said, "The instruments on Pragyan rover receiving signals from the heaven (meaning god) should be made available to us. It will help us understand why this (climate change) was happening. Jha's unusual RTI query has kicked up a debate in the political circles.