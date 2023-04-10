BIHAR KC TYAGI OFFERS CHIRAG PASWAN TO JOIN MAHAGATHBANDHAN JDU DISTANCES ITSELF

Patna: Senior Janta Dal United (JDU) leader and former Parliament member Kishan Chand Tyagi has offered Chirag Paswan, the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) to join the grand alliance in Bihar led by chief minister Nitish Kumar even as the JDU has distanced itself from the statement. Tyagi was speaking to the media on the sidelines of an Iftar Party on Sunday evening hosted by former chief minister Rabri Devi.

Tyagi while talking to reporters on the occasion, described Lalu, Nitish and late Ram Vilas Paswan, the founder of LJP and father of Chirag Paswan as “members of the Samajwadi family”. Tyagi asked Chirag to “fulfill the responsibility of carrying forward the legacy of Ram Vilas Paswan”. Tyagi further said that if Chirag wants to join the Grand Alliance in Bihar, Janata Dal United will welcome him.

However, JDU distanced itself from Tyagi's statement and offer to Chirag Paswan to join the grand alliance. JDU spokesperson Hemraj Ram said that Tyagi's statement is not the official statement of the party. “But, if Chirag Paswan is worried about Bihar, the way the country is troubled by the exploits of BJP, if there is even a little bit of socialism in him, then he should come on the right path, to save Bihar,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that Chirag, who attended Sunday's Iftar hosted by the RJD, had declined an invitation for a similar Iftar hosted by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over differences with him with regard to grand alliance. Chirag has differed over the grand alliance uniting the opposition under one umbrella ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

However JDU spokesperson, Hemraj accused Chirag of playing politics. “Paswan is doing politics, Nitish Kumar has done most of the work. An attempt has also been made to send a message to the whole country by forming a Grand Alliance in Bihar. But the statement of senior JDU leader KC Tyagi is his personal statement.

There is no official statement of the party. Chirag Paswan is continuously speaking the language of BJP,'' added the JDU spokesperson. Senior grand alliance leaders attended Sunday's Iftar hosted by the RJD.