Patna (Bihar) : As soon as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached the State Assembly on the third day of the winter session of Bihar Assembly, the MLAs and MLCs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surrounded him. The opposition members stopped him from entering the House and sought clarification on his statement regarding women.

The BJP members accused the Chief Minister of making a very objectionable statement regarding women and demanded an apology. Following this protest, CM Nitish Kumar expressed regret over his statement. "If my statement has hurt anyone, I apologize. The statement was not meant to hurt anybody. The intention was not to hurt the sentiments of people. We are continuously working for the upliftment of women", clarified Nitish Kumar.

Meanwhile, referring to the row surrounding the statement of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Minister of State for Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai said, "This is very objectionable, the way Nitish Kumar has given statements regarding women, it is indecent. It is condemnable." Rai said that Tejashwi Yadav's statement in favor of the CM's statement is also objectionable.

Nityanand Rai said that Nitish Kumar is no longer fit to hold the post of Chief Minister. "You have destroyed the culture of this country. He should apologize and distance himself from politics," Rai said.