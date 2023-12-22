ABSOLUTE LIE BIHAR MINISTER SANJAY JHA REFUTES REPORTS ON NITISH KUMAR INDIA BLOC RIFT

Patna: Bihar Government's Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha on Friday ruled out “resentment” of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the INDIA opposition bloc after the alliance's fourth meeting on Dec 19. After the fourth meeting of the INDIA opposition bloc held in New Delhi, speculations have been rife that Bihar Chief Minister, whose JD (U) is a key member of the alliance, was “disgruntled” with the alliance and left without the press briefing.

Calling it a “lie”, Sanjay Jha while addressing a presser in Bihar capital Patna on Friday said that Kumar was very much part of the alliance and proactively participated in the Tuesday's INDIA bloc meet in New Delhi. Jha said that during the said that Chief Minister had floated two proposals at the opposition alliance meeting-that seat sharing should be done by January and a common minimum programme of the INDIA opposition bloc should be publicised as soon as possible to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proposing the name of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the Prime Ministerial candidate in the Lok Sabha elections, Sanjay Jha said that it was up to the Congress to decide on this. He said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not resentful with the PM face as he had made it clear from day one that he was not a contender of the post.

“There should be one leader of the opposition by uniting everyone. CM Nitish has been saying what he wants to serve public,” Jha said. “There is nothing to be angry about. The CM did not leave the meeting in anger. He left after thanking everyone. It was decided in the meeting that only a few people would talk to the media,” he added.