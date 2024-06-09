Kangana Ranaut's Reaction to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Returns to Haunt as She Questions Those Defending CISF Woman

Hyderabad: At the 2022 Oscars, Hollywood star Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage over a joke about his estranged wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. Back then, Kangana Ranaut supported Will's action. Fast forward to 2024, Kngana's past post sparked a renewed interest amid controversy surrounding CISF constable slapping her at Chandigarh airport.

Back in 2022, Kangana defended Will on Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of the incident, stating she would have done the same if in his shoes. She expressed, “If someone mocked my mom or sister’s illness for laughs, I’d slap them like @willsmith did… bold move…”

Recently, following her alleged slap by a CISF constable at Chandigarh airport, Kangana spoke out against those justifying the incident. On X, she criticized defenders of the constable, likening their acceptance to condoning heinous acts like rape or murder.

Addressing the issue on Twitter, Kangana compared criminals' motives to those excusing the constable's actions, urging introspection. She cautioned against fostering hate and suggested yoga or meditation to find peace.

Responses varied, with one X user highlighting Kangana's inconsistency, contrasting her stance on the slap with past incidents. Reddit users echoed similar sentiments, criticizing her perceived hypocrisy and victim mindset.

The slap incident occurred on June 6 as Kangana was boarding a flight to Delhi. An FIR has been filed against the constable, who allegedly cited Kangana's derogatory remarks about farmers as the motive.