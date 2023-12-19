New Delhi: The much-awaited fourth meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) began in the national capital on Tuesday where top leaders would discuss their plans going forward for taking on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting, underway at the Ashoka Hotel here, was earlier scheduled for December 6 but was called off over the unavailability of key leaders. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are in attendance.

The opposition leaders are set to deliberate on a blueprint for a joint campaign, seat-sharing arrangement and redrawing their strategy after the setback in the recent assembly polls. Evolving a "core positive agenda" will also be among the main challenges before the INDIA bloc.

According to a senior Congress leader, the constituents of the opposition alliance intend to move forward with the theme "Main Nahin, Hum (We, Not Me)" at the meeting.

Banerjee has advocated that the bloc's PM candidate be decided after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met Banerjee and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on the eve of the meeting.