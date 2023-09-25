BIHAR CM NITISH KUMAR REFUTES RUMOURS OVER RETURN TO NDA

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister and Janta Dal United chief Nitish Kumar on Monday refuted rumours about his plans to return to the BJP led NDA. Replying to a question related to speculations about his return to the NDA alliance, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, while speaking to reporters in Bihar capital Patna said, “You all know, I have been working to unite the opposition.

I have nothing to do with what others say”. Kumar's statement came amidn speculations over his change of heart vis a vis NDA after he attended the 107th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyayay in Bihar capital Patna. The Bihar chief minister when asked about his attendance at the event commemorating Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, a RSS ideologue, said, "We respect everyone, if it is a government function then everyone comes."

Significantly, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, who had previously opposed the Deen Dayal Upadhyay jayanti, was also present at the event. Bihar BJP leader and MP Sushil Kumar Modi recently ruled out Nitish Kumar's re-entry into the NDA. Sushil Kumar Modi while ruling out the speculations said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had “made it clear that the doors of the BJP are closed for him” (Nitish Kumar).