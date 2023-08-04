THREE ELEPHANTS DIE OF ELECTROCUTION IN ASSAM

Guwahati (Assam): In a heartwrenching incident, three elephants died of electrocution in the Rani forest area near Guwahati city on August 3, the forest officials said on Friday.

Rohini Saikia, Divisional Forest Officer of the Kamrup East division said that the herd of three elephants entered the betel nut garden of the Panichanda area on Thursday late night. "Searching for food, the elephants started to destroy the betel nut trees of the garden. At that time a tree fell on an electric wire, and the elephants came into direct contact with the live current while attempting to eat the betel nuts. After that, the three elephants died," Saikia added.

The forest officials reached the site after being informed by the locals of the Panichanda area. An official of the Rani forest division said that the instantaneous death of the elephants occurred due to electrocution. The department is carrying out an investigation into the cause of the incident. Once the investigation and other formalities are over, the carcasses of the three elephants will be buried in the same place.

After the news spread to the nearby areas, people thronged to see the elephants. Some paid homage to the trio. They also urged the forest department to dig trenches along the forest boundaries so that the elephants remain inside the forest. Elephants are the largest existing animals.