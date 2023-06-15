Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): In a tragic incident, at least three elephants died in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor on Thursday, an official belonging to the forest department said. The incident took place in Palamaneru mandal of the district. According to sources, three elephants were killed when a lorry coming from Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh carrying tomatoes rammed a herd of elephants crossing the road.

Sources said that the accident took place due to the driver's negligence. On receiving the information, the officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. A forest official said that after committing the crime, the accused driver fled the spot. The official further said that an investigation is underway to nab the accused. Officials said that the accidents happen due to the rash driving of truck drivers.

Earlier, three elephants have been electrocuted after coming in contact with an electrified fence around a farmer's field in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district. The incident took place in the Palacode area, an official said. The police booked the farmer for illegally fencing the farm, which led to the deaths of elephants.

According to officials, a herd of five elephants, including two baby elephants, tried to enter a crop field of one Murugesan, from Kalikaundan Kotai village near Marandahalli in Dharmapuri district during the early hours. Murugesan had fenced the field and hooked it up with power from a nearby electric pole. After the elephants tried to enter the field through the fence, they were electrocuted by the fence and died on the spot.