Tezpur: Two days ago, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) official website revealed that Aditya-L1 has successfully captured the first full-disk images of the sun in the 200-400 nm wavelength range.

The Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) instrument on board the Aditya-L1 spacecraft has successfully captured images of the sun's photosphere and chromosphere in this wavelength range using various scientific filters.

Notably, the SUIT has a special connection with Assam as it was developed in collaboration with Tezpur University, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), the Centre for Excellence in Space Science Indian (CESSI) at IISER-Kolkata, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics Bengaluru and the Udaipur Solar Observatory (USO-PRL).

Tezpur University, located on the outskirts of the city is one of the premiere educational institutes of the northeastern region. Its involvement in developing the SUIT and successfully capturing images of the sun by the device has garnered accolades from different sections of the society.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, took to Facebook to laud the university for its efforts and the work.

“Well done! This is great news - Assam’s research will leave its footprint on Aditya! Interestingly, Tezpur is also known as Agnigarh in the Mahabharata, and now the city’s work will endure the power of Agni devta” Sarma posted.

Apart from the Chief Minister, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, State Education Minister has also congratulated the scientists on his X handle.

“Kudos to our scientists and researchers at Tezpur University as the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) instrument on board the #AdityaL1 spacecraft has successfully captured the first full-disk images of the Sun in the 200-400 nm wavelength range” he tweeted.

Mr Janmejoy Sarkar, a PhD scholar of Department of Physics, Tezpur University and Senior Research Fellow of IUCAA, Pune , who was involved in developing IUCAA’s SUIT payload onboard Aditya-L1 expressed his joy and said that they are expecting more inputs in the next couple of months.