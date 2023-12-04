Thiruvanthapuram: Kerala's WESAT or Women Engineer Satellite will be handed over to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) this evening. This is the first nanosatellite designed fully under the supervision of women.

The Space Club members of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute (LBS) Technology for Women, Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram have developed this satellite to study ultraviolet radiation and its impact on climate change. WESAT was developed through three years of hardwork. This evening, it would be handed over to ISRO at its campus.

Earlier, this nanosatellite was unveiled at a function in the institute on November 4. After handing it over to ISRO, it is set to be launched on the next mission of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). WESAT was developed by more than 30 students under the leadership of the institute's assistant professor Dr. Lizzie Abraham.

Last September, the institute signed an MoU with ISRO for satellite launch. The objective of WESAT is to monitor the impact of ultraviolet radiations on climate change in Kerala. With the data obtained from the satellite, it will be possible to monitor the ultraviolet radiation levels in space and on the Earth's surface along with the changes caused in the climate.

The thermal test, vacuum test and vibration test of the satellite were conducted at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in the presence of ISRO officials.