Guwahati: It is a moment of pride for the country and Assam as the state's Bihu folk song was played at Times Square, New York in a 'AfroBihu' form. Singer Angarag 'Papon' Mahanta along with Nigerian counterpart Niniola Apata had sung the song.

Papon's Bihu song 'Laloi' was fused with African tune and played at Times Square during the singer's recent visit to New York. Since then, the video of the AfroBihu song has been a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Taking to social media, Papon posted, “Hello Earth! #ibaasi is out now!! This is a childhood dream come true! Always felt Africa should meet Bihu! So here it is, a genre bender, a first, an #AfroBihu sound for you all! Go dance it out and share the love!” During his visit to New York recently, Papon's 'Laloi' song was played in the busy Times Square. The 30-second video shared by Papon, shows a huge gathering at Times Square.

Sharing the video on social media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma congratulated Papon for promoting Assamese culture globally. Sarma wrote, “It is an incomparable and unprecedented sight. It is a matter of pride for Assam and Indian folk culture that a Bihu based fusion song sung by Assam pride and our beloved artist Angarag Papan Mahanta with a popular African artist has been performed internationally. Congratulations Papon."