Guwahati (Assam): In a historic event, India's northeastern state Assam cemented its place in the Guinness Book of World Records on Thursday by performing the largest Bihu performance in a single venue. Over 11,000 dancers and drummers were part of this mega performance in a bid to mark its place in the Guinness Book.

The event took place at around 4.45 pm at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. Earlier, the Prime Minister was expected to attend the event which was scheduled to take place on April 14, however, it was rescheduled and preponed at the last minute.

The aim of this mega Bihu performance was to put Assam's cultural heritage on the world stage. A representative from the Headquarter of Guinness Book World Records in London also attended the event where a total of 11,304 Nachani and Dhuliya (dancers and drummers) performed Bihu.

Practice sessions and auditions were held across the state to bring in the best performers for the event. Expressing hope that the event would put Assam and its cultural heritage on the world map, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that an event like this has never happened before in the history of Assam. This event was a new awakening for Assamese culture.

Taking to Twitter, the CM said, "We have vied for two world records today in Sarusajai: 11,304 dancers and drummers performed Bihu, a feat never achieved before today, 2548 dhulias performed breaking the earlier world record of 1356 dhols. Great work Team Assam!'' He also attached phots from the event to this tweet. CM Sarma also termed this event as ''An evening worth remembering for lifetime. A new awakening for Assamese culture.''

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on Friday where he will witness the colourful Bihu dance performance at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. During his visit to the northeastern state, Modi will inaugurate AIIMS Guwahati and other projects worth Rs 14,300 crores.