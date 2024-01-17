Imphal: Security forces exchanged fire with suspected Kuki militants in the border town of Moreh in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Wednesday morning, police said. The militants hurled bombs and fired at a post of security forces near SBI Moreh, police said. The security forces retaliated the fire, they said.

One security personnel reportedly sustained minor injuries in the exchange of fire but details are yet to be confirmed, they said. The suspected Kuki militants fired at the security forces post 48 hours after two suspects in the killing of a police officer were arrested by state forces in the border town, police said.

Earlier, following inputs of "likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and property within the revenue jurisdiction of Tengnoupal" the Manipur government imposed a total curfew from 12 am on January 16.

The order by District Magistrate Tengnoupal stated that the curfew shall, however, not apply to "agencies of the government employed in the enforcement of law and order and maintenance of essential services". Meanwhile, a report said village volunteers exchanged fire with suspected Kuki militants at Koutruk village in Imphal West district for more than two hours on Tuesday night, officials said.

After Central security forces rushed to the area the attackers halted firing, officials said. Police had arrested Phillip Khongsai and Hemokholal Mate, the two main suspects in the killing of SDPO Ch Anand in October last year. The two had fired at the vehicles of the security personnel following which police chased and overpowered them.

The two were later produced before the Judicial Magistrate Moreh and have been remanded to nine days police custody, police said. One pistol with two live rounds, one Chinese hand grenade, ten live rounds of AK ammunition and ten detonators were seized from their possession, police said. A large number of women had protested in front of Moreh police station demanding "unconditional release" of the two, officials said.