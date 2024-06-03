Was Always Thinking about T20 World Cup Selection When I Was Busy with IPL: Sanju Samson

New York: Despite being occupied with captaincy responsibilities in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sanju Samson has revealed that the 2024 T20 World Cup selection was always at the back of his mind mentioning "this is the most prepared and experienced Sanju can come into the World Cup."

Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shared a video on BCCI.tv, featuring Sanju Samson, who expressed his feelings about his selection in the national for the T20 World Cup.

"This is the most prepared or experienced Sanju Samson has come into this World Cup. Ten years of lots and lots of failures, few successes here and there. Life in cricket has taught me everything I needed to know before we come to this crucial tournament," said Samson in the video.

"The IPL covered all my mind space, I think. There was a lot to do, there was a lot to think about being the captain of the side. I think my mind was always occupied, but somewhere at the back of the mind it was there, the World Cup selections are also around," he added.

Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals to the Qualifiers Two where they lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). He also amassed 531 runs, his best season with the bat, including five centuries which helped him to seal his place in India's squad for the marquee event.

"I knew I've had a reasonably good season in the IPL where I do have my chances to get in. But, at the same time, I knew how tough it was. It can be either both sides because it depends on what the team wants, the exact combination our team management or the selectors are looking for," commented Samson.

The 29-year-old added that getting the call-up to represent the country in the World Cup was like a dream come true. "It was a huge thing. It was like one of the best things which could have happened to my career and those thoughts keep on playing," added Samson, who plays for Kerala in the domestic circuit.

He said despite having a remarkable season, where his side led the IPL table for the most part, he knew securing a place in the India side was not a surety.

Samson, who always talks of not getting selected for the Indian team, hasn't performed up to the expectations and is evident with his T20I numbers. The right-hand batter has managed to score only 374 runs in 22 innings across 25 matches at an average of a mere 18.7, striking at 133.1.

"So the moment I got convinced that 'Sanju you are ready', I think life and cricket gave it back to me. So, that's how I like to look at it. So, it was a great moment. I always look at things more positively, even if it's a failure or a setback that's when you learn about it. When you are young and you are having lots and lots of success, you skip a few lessons.

"I think I've been blessed to get some insane talent with my batting skills, that come very naturally to me, I don't do anything specific but I don't know how it comes. It just actually comes," Samson, who is the leading run-getter for RR in IPL, said.

The cricketer said the moment he landed in New York, the IPL was completely off his mind and he was living in the moment and didn't need motivation coming into the grand tournament.

"I didn't have to motivate myself; it was like automatically, things were supposed to happen and it was happening and when you get into that atmosphere when you meet Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, you look at them and then you get inspired. Then you get motivated and then there is no looking back. You are only looking in front. How can a Sanju Samson help the team win more games," he added.

Sanju Samson made only one run off six balls before getting called LBW by the umpire in the only warm-up game India played against Bangladesh on June 1. India will commence their campaign with the game against Ireland at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York on June 5.