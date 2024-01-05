Guwahati: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will touch Assam on January 17. The Yatra is scheduled to enter Assam from Nagaland after commencing its journey from Manipur capital Imphal on January 14.

The Congress will try to reach out to the people of Assam in an eight-day journey of 833 km from January 18 to 25. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter Assam’s Amguri via Nagaland on January 18, four days after it will start from Manipur. It will cover 17 districts of Assam in eight days and will enter Arunachal Pradesh for a day in the middle of Assam's route. It will cover a district with a total of 55 km route in Arunachal Pradesh and will also enter Itanagar for a day from Lakhimpur.

Meanwhile, the Nyay Yatra will cover a district of 5 km in Meghalaya before entering here. Rahul Gandhi will spend a total of eight days in Assam. The All India Congress Committee termed Rahul Gandhi's journey as a campaign against the economic, social and political deprivation of the ruling BJP.

It will conclude on January 25 at Bakshirhat in Dhubri on the Assam-West Bengal border. During the journey, Rahul Gandhi will interact with the people of different ethnic groups of Assam and take stock of their situations. Notably, the Yatra will conclude in Mumbai.

For the first two days, the Yatra will march via Nagaland before entering Assam. On arrival via Amguri in Assam, Rahul Gandhi will visit Majuli via Jorhat. After 'Satra darshan', the Congress leader will enjoy 'Bhaona' at night in Majuli and there would be a programmee to meet the people of the Mising-Deori community of Majuli.

Following the night stay at the world's largest river island, Rahul Gandhi will go to Lakhimpur via Dhakuakhana, Gogamukh. From Lakhimpur via Laluk-Harmati Banderdewa, the march will enter Itanagar and then come from Itanagar to Nagaon via Gohpur, Biswanath Chariali, Tezpur, Kaliabor. From Nagaon, it will head towards Guwahati via Jagiroad.

After Guwahati, the next stop will be Bongaigaon. Later, Rahul Gandhi will travel to West Bengal via Chapor and Dhubri via Boxirhat. On the other hand, the office-bearers of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee revealed that during Rahul Gandhi's Yatra, rallies will also be organized for MLA-level leaders in Tezpur and Lakhimpur.

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Bora said Rahul Gandhi will also hold discussions with representatives of six tribes of the state who have been demanding tribal status at various places. In an AICC meeting in New Delhi on Friday, the Congress also issued guidelines to the Assam Pradesh Congress leadership for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and also issued directions on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Bhupen Bora said that suggestions have been sought from the block and district levels on the candidature for the Lok Sabha polls. The district committees will also make candidate recommendations to the state Congress by January 10.