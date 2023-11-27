MHA ADVISER MEETS TRIPURA CM DISCUSSES TRIBAL DEVELOPMENT

Agartala: Union home ministry adviser (Northeast) AK Mishra on Monday met Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and discussed issues related to tribal development in the state.

The northeastern state has a tribal population of 11.62 lakh, according to the 2011 census. "We discussed issues related to the overall development of the state's tribal people," the chief minister told reporters after the meeting.

Saha said he exhorted Mishra to hold discussions with the samajpatis (headmen) of all indigenous tribes, tribal wings of all political parties and tribal students' organisations to understand their socio-economic condition.