Guwahati(Assam): The leaders of opposition parties of Assam on Friday staged a protest meeting in New Delhi demanding that the process of delimitation of the constituencies in the state should be stopped. Raising slogans, "Election Commission and BJP bhai bhai", the representatives of 11 opposition parties from Assam sat in protest in front of the Election Commission office in the national capital.

The motive was to submit a memorandum to the commission arguing against the delimitation exercise of the 14 Parliamentary and 126 Assembly constituencies. Accordingly, the delegation of opposition parties reached the Election Commission office. However, the opposition team was not able to meet the Election Commission to place their grievances.

As a result, a group of representatives of the opposition from Assam sat in protest in front of the Election Commission office. The opposition in Assam created a ruckus over the demand to stop the re-determination of the constituencies by calling the BJP and the Election Commission 'Bhai Bhai'.

Assam Congress leaders including APCC president Bhupen Bora, Leader of Opposition Debrata Saikia and his deputy Rockeybul Hussain, MP Gaurav Gogoi, and other congress leaders and MLAs also took part in the protest.

MP Ajit Bhuyan, Raijor Dal President & MLA Akhil Gogoi, MLA Manoranjan Talukdar, and representatives of left parties also took part in the protest in front of the Election Commission office. Today's sit-in by 11 political parties in front of the Election Commission office in New Delhi was attended by media chairman Dilip Kumar Sharma and party treasurer Ghankant Chutia on behalf of the Assam Trinamool Congress. Notably, the leadership of AAP, Assam, which is present in Delhi, decided to stand at a distance from the protest.