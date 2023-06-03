WOMAN ADMINISTERS GROWTH HORMONE INJECTIONS TO MINOR DAUGHTER COPS FILE CASE

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh): A case was registered against a woman under the relevant sections of the IPC for administering growth hormone (injections) to her minor daughter. The shocking incident was reported in Vizianagaram city of Andhra Pradesh. The 15-year-old girl child had visited her home on summer vacation.

A male visitor to the house persuaded her (the minor girl child's mother) that the child should be administered growth hormone injections. "The child had the potential to become a heroine. Hence, she should be administered growth hormone. Then she can join the film industry, and can become a big source of income," the visitor brainwashed the gullible mother of the child.

The woman was carried away by the male visitor's advice. She began administering injections to the minor girl so that she could attain womanhood quickly. The victim was undergoing unbearable pain. Unable to withstand the pain, the minor girl filed a complaint with the Child Line.

Kesali Apparao, the state chairman of the Child Rights Protection Commission, said, "We have received a complaint against a woman (40) who is staying near the Vizianagaram RTC complex. After the death of her first husband, the woman married another person. The woman has a daughter from her first husband. She has two children from her second husband. The second husband also deserted her following the birth of two children. Now, the woman is staying with the third man." "We have given instructions to police to register a case against the woman," said the chairman.

The minor girl (15), who was born to her first husband recently completed her X standard from a government school in Visakhapatnam. She came to the house on summer vacation. The victim saw a male visitor frequenting, who she disliked. The minor girl did not want to stay in her house. She used to quarrel with her mother for allowing entry of the male visitor. Finally, unable to cope with the ordeal, the victim dialled 1098 on Thursday night and explained everything to the Child Line staffers.

The Child Line authorities immediately alerted the police. Thereafter, the joint team of Child Line officials and police took the girl into their custody. Later, she was shifted to Swadhar Home in Visakhapatnam.