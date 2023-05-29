MENTALLY UNSTABLE WOMAN SETS ABLAZE HUSBANDS BODY AFTER HE DIES OF HEART ATTACK IN ANDHRA PRADESHS KURNOOL

Kurnool: In a shocking incident, a woman said to be mentally unstable allegedly set her husband ablaze after the latter died due to a massive heart attack in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, officials said. The accused has been identified as Lalitha and her husband as Harikrishna Prasad (60), residing Chintakayala Street of Pattikonda town of Kurnool district.

An official said that Hariprasad suffered a massive heart attack today morning and died at his home. Hariprasad's wife Lalitha who found out about the death of her husband, informed the eldest son Potuganti Dinesh Kumar over the phone. Dinesh, who works as a doctor at a private hospital in Kurnool immediately called on the police helpline 100 and reported the matter to the police.

It is said that Lalitha, who felt hat there was no one to help her, put old books, cardboard boxes and clothes on her husband's body and set it on fire. Locals whiel noticing billows of smoke emanating from the house rushed to the spot and also informed about it to the police. By the time the police reached the spot, the body had suffered more than 90 per cent burn injuries, an official said.

Police have registered a case into the matter while the body was shifted to Pattikonda Government Hospital for postmortem. Officials said that Monday's was the 2nd heart attack the deceased suffered after the first in 2016. Ever since the first heart attack, Harikrishna has been largely bed ridden leaving Lalitha to run the husband's medical shop.

Mukesh, the youngest son of the couple who is settled in Canada, is also a doctor. It is said tha Lalitha has been keeping to herself since her husand fell ill.