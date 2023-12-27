Amalapuram (Andhra Pradesh) : Five people hailing from Amalapuram in Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh died on the spot in a road accident in Texas, USA, on Tuesday. All those who died in the accident were identified as relatives of Mummidivaram YSRCP MLA Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar, according to the American authorities.

In this ghastly accident, Ponnada Nageswara Rao, his wife Sita Mahalakshmi, their daughter Naveena Ganga, grandson and granddaughter died on the spot. Nageswara Rao's son-in-law Lokesh was seriously injured and he has been shifted to hospital. A case has been registered on this accident and the US police have taken up the investigation. The mishap took place when the car in which the deceased were travelling was hit by a truck.

The head-on collision took place on Texas Highway 67 in Johnson County. The condition of the injured person Lokesh is stated to be critical. Two occupants in the truck also sustained injuries and they are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The victims hailing from AP were going on a trip from Atlanta to Texas to visit a relative's family.

The deceased Ponnada Nageswara Rao is an uncle of YSRCP MLA Satish Kumar. During this tour, they also visited a zoological park on the way.