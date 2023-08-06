Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh) : Three engineering college students were killed after the car in which they were travelling in plunged into a canal in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, sources said. The tragic accident took place at Burugupudi village in Korukonda mandal in the early hours of Sunday. All the three deceased were B.Tech students. The car fell into canal when it was being driven at a high speed, police said.

According to police, a group of 10 students studying 3rd year B.Tech in a private engineering college near Eluru town went on a picnic to Maredumilli bio diversity hub with waterfalls located in East Godavari district. They enjoyed their visit and were on their return journey when the ghastly mishap occurred. After midnight, their car slipped off the road and plunged into the canal between the old and new bridges at the Burugupudi gate.

Three others were injured and they were admitted to the Rajamahendravaram government hospital. Whereas, the three deceased students were identified as Hemant, Harshavardhan and Uday Kiran. On receiving the information, the Police reached the accident spot and began an investigation. The reason for the accident was not immediately known. They students went in two cars and one of them met with the mishap.