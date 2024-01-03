DALIT DOMESTIC HELP FROM ODISHA GANGRAPED IN ANDHRA PRADESH BY 11 MEN FOR 2 DAYS

Visakha: Police arrested 11 people in the gangrape of a Dalit girl, who came to work in Andhra Pradesh's Visakha district from Odisha as a domestic help and was subject to sexual torture by a man and his 10 accomplices. The traumatised girl also made an unsuccessful suicide attempt.

Sources said the 17-year-old girl was cheated by a man in the name of love. Eight more people, who confined the girl at a lodge for two days, were joined by other three men, who gang-raped her.

Police said her family came from Odisha and has been residing in Visakhapatnam's Kancharapalem for some time. She was working as a dog feeder at a house in Railway New Colony. The girl met a young man whom he apparently fell in love. On December 18, the man took her to a lodge and raped her. He called his other friends to rape her.

The girl, who was terrified by the horrific incident, escaped from the rapists and fled to her native village in Kalahandi district of Odisha. On December 18, when the girl left home, her parents complained to the police that their daughter was missing.