Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : The Krishna district Gannavaram police allegedly behaved rudely towards Telugu woman state general secretary Moolpuri Kalyani. Even when she was in a night dress and without even giving her any respect, the police tried to arrest her by force in Hanuman Junction, AP. The woman police even entered her bedroom and assaulted her, the TDP alleged.

Kalyani was not even given time to change their clothes initially. The police relented only after her family members insisted strongly. Non-bailable cases were registered against TDP leaders who were the victims of the attack by YSRCP ranks on the TDP office in Gannavaram in February this year. TDP leader Kalyani was included as an accused in that case.

She filed an anticipatory bail petition in court. As it was an SC and ST case, there was no bail. Since then she has been in hiding. In this background, the police got information that she was at her residence in Hanuman Junction. On Monday morning, Gannavaram SI Ramesh entered the house. The female cops rushed straight into her bedroom. They tried to drag Kalyani out by force, who was in a night dress.

They refused Kalyani's plea that she would cooperate with the arrest and give her time to change her clothes. Her husband Surendra and other family members strongly resisted. At least she did not commit such a crime as to not be given a chance to change clothes and expressed his anger that it was not appropriate to act so harshly.

In the end, the two policewomen decided that they would stay inside and change their clothes. 'This is the way, even women change their clothes while others are watching. There is no other door to this room to escape,' Kalyani strongly objected. But the police forced her to change saying that they would turn back in that room only.

Kalyani, who had to change her clothes, got into the jeep in the presence of the police. Later she was taken to the police station. Medical tests were conducted at Gannavaram Hospital before being produced in court. After learning about Kalyani's arrest, TDP leaders reached the Gannavaram police station in large numbers. They were furious at the way the police behaved during the arrest.

Kalyani was produced in the court of Additional Junior Civil Judge in Gannavaram in the evening. The judge remanded her till the 24th of this month. Later, Kalyani was shifted to the jail in Vijayawada. Meanwhile, the female cops complained to the police that Kalyani's husband Surendra Babu abused them with vulgar language during her arrest.

The police arrested Kalyani's husband on Monday afternoon and released him on his own bond. A notice has been issued to give an explanation before the 14th of this month. TDP leaders flocked to the local police station in support of Sai Kalyani.

TDP chief Chandrababu said that the arrest of Telugu woman State Chief Secretary Moolpuri Sai Kalyani as a terrorist is outrageous. "Apart from filing false cases, will they break into her bedroom and arrest her? It is a shame to file a case of attempted murder against a woman,'' Chandrababu tweeted on Monday. The tweet attached a video of Kalyani being arrested by the female policemen who barged into her bedroom.