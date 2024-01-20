Bloemfontein: The Indian side posted a total of 251 for seven on Saturday against Bangladesh in the Under-19 World Cup, thanks to Adarsh Singh's half-century and Uday Saharan's assistance to him with a solid knock from the other end.

Bangladesh Under-19 won the toss and asked India to bat first. The Indian side lost a couple of wickets in the first powerplay and the scoreboard was showing 31/2 inside eight overs. However, opener Adarsh Singh and skipper Uday Saharan joined forces to stabilise the innings. Adarsh amassed 76 runs from 96 balls while his batting partner scored 64 runs from 94 balls. The duo added 116 runs for the third wicket before the former was dismissed by Chowdhury Md Rizwan.

The wickets tumbled after his dismissal continuously, but some contributions from the lower-order batters helped the team cross the 250-run mark. Sachin Dhas played a cameo of unbeaten 26 runs from 20 balls to take the team to a competitive total.