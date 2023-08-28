World Athletics Championships: 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra's father brims with pride

Panipat (Haryana) : After the 'golden boy of Indian athletics' won the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, the father of Neeraj Chopra, Satish Kumar said that the event was a proud moment for the country. Speaking on India's first gold medal at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, the athlete's father Satish Kumar said, "This is a very proud moment for our country as we got a gold medal in the World Championship as well. We will celebrate once Neeraj comes back to India."

Visuals show the athlete's father brimming with pride, as relatives and friends pour in their wishes and congratulatory messages. Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur also took to his social media platform 'X' and congratulated the young athlete saying that the moment will be remembered forever in Indian sporting history.

"Neeraj Chopra does it again! 88.17 Meters. The golden boy of Indian athletics wins the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. With this, Neeraj Chopra becomes 1st athlete to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. The entire nation is proud of your achievements and this moment will be remembered forever in Indian sporting history," said Anurag Thakur on 'X'.

The Indian Army also took to 'X' and said, "Neeraj Chopra makes us proud again! Indian Army congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on bagging Gold Medal in Men's Javelin at the World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest with a throw of 88.17 meters." India's Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra made history in the early hours of Monday, capturing his country's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships and edging out Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem by less than a meter at the final of men's javelin throw event in Budapest.

This is Neeraj's second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year. Before his two medals, India's last medalist was Anju Bobby George back in the 2003 World Championships, getting a bronze for the women's long jump. (ANI)

