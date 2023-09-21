Kolkata: Erstwhile Brazilian legend Ronaldinho Gaucho, is set to visit here during the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja between October 15 to 19.

"Ronaldinho will be in Kolkata on October 16, 17 and 18. He will be seen inaugurating several puja pandals. The legendary footballer will even take part in a friendly match," sports promoter Satadru Dutta told ETV Bharat on Thursday.

Ronaldinho will inaugurate the Narendrapur pandal, which will have a huge Lionel Messi portrait themed on Argentina's World Cup victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar. He will also participate in a friendly match, the organizers said.

Ronaldinho has also planned to visit the neighbouring country Bangladesh. Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had visited Bangladesh in early July this year before stepping into Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal.

Notably, sports promoter Satadru Dutta served as the organiser for Martinez's event and he will also be taking care of the much-awaited event of Ronaldinho'd visit. Earlier, the late legends Pele and Diego Maradona were also been brought to Kolkata, famously known as the 'Mecca of Football'.