ROHAN BOPANNA AND MATTHEW EBDEN ADVANCE INTO FINAL OF ADELAIDE INTERNATIONAL

Adelaide (Australia): The Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden advanced into the final of the Adelaide International with a win against Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov in two straight sets.

The scoreline at the end of the game read 6-4, 6-4 in the favour of the winning pair and it took them in the final of their first outing of the year together. The pair will be up against three-time reigning US Open champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury who registered an thrilling win over their rivals in the other semi-final.

The second-seeded pair in the tournament had an easy start as they advanced from the round of 16 thanks to a walkover against the pair of Andre Goransson and Albano Olivetti. Then they were up against Nicolas Barrientos and Rafael Matos in the Quarterfinals registering a victory by a scoreline of 6-2, 6-7 and 10-7 in a closely fought contest.