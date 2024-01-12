Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden advance into final of Adelaide International
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden advance into final of Adelaide International
Adelaide (Australia): The Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden advanced into the final of the Adelaide International with a win against Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov in two straight sets.
The scoreline at the end of the game read 6-4, 6-4 in the favour of the winning pair and it took them in the final of their first outing of the year together. The pair will be up against three-time reigning US Open champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury who registered an thrilling win over their rivals in the other semi-final.
The second-seeded pair in the tournament had an easy start as they advanced from the round of 16 thanks to a walkover against the pair of Andre Goransson and Albano Olivetti. Then they were up against Nicolas Barrientos and Rafael Matos in the Quarterfinals registering a victory by a scoreline of 6-2, 6-7 and 10-7 in a closely fought contest.
The duo were terrific in their break point conversion in the semi-final and it helped them secure a berth in the final. They converted both the break points they had while the opponents were able to capitalise only on one break point out of the three points available. Service points was also a strong suit for the pair as they earned 40 points out of 48 on offer.