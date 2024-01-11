STEVE SMITH SENDS NOVAK DJOKOVIC INTO AWE WITH ACCURATE FOREHAND

Melbourne (Australia): The tennis fans around the world saw bizarre sequence of events on Thursday as star Australian cricketer Steve Smith and tennis star Novak Djokovic exchanged their sports.

Steve Smith is often known for his solid gameplay in cricket and especially Test Cricket has been his forte. But he also showcased his tennis skills when he was battling against Djokovic on the Rod Laver Arena in a charity game.

Djokovic came out with a gentle serve in the fixture aimed at Smith's body. However, the Australian cricketer used his quick footwork to get out of the line of the ball and hit a forehand. The return from Smith landed inside the court and that sent Djokovic into awe. The Serbian didn't play any shot as he was impressed and lauded his rival for the shot. He also bowed down to his opponent for his accurate return.

The 36-year-old Tennis star also tried his hand at cricket but he wasn't able to show the same kind of efficiency. He played a cross-batted shot but he failed to get any contact with the ball. However, when he switched cricket bat with a tennis racket the ball flew into the crowd at the Melbourne Park.