Budapest: Neeraj Chopra has once again brought laurels to India with his historic achievement at the World Athletics Championships. A gold medal at the Championships by an Indian is a first-time feat. The athlete, winning the hearts of billions, is also receiving online praise for declining to sign on an Indian flag.

Post his gold in men's javelin throw at the Budapest Championships, a Hungarian fan requested his signature on an Indian flag. But Chopra respectfully declined, stating, "Wahaan nahin sign kar sakta (can't sign there)". According to the Flag Code of India, point 3.28, "lettering of any kind shall not be put upon the flag".

Eventually, Chopra signed the fan's shirt sleeve, as per journalist Jonathan Selvaraj's X post. A picture circulates on social media showing Chopra signing the fan's T-shirt with the Tricolour on the desk. Many on social media praised Chopra for his flag-signing refusal. "Neeraj Chopra's gesture is astounding! A true inspiration, his respect for the Indian flag is admirable," a user commented.

The 25-year-old's victory is a significant milestone for India. He becomes India's maiden gold medalist in any track and field event at the World Championships. Chopra has now secured a complete collection of global medals, including the Olympic Gold, Diamond Trophy, and World Championships Gold.

