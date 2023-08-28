Hyderabad: Let's not be surprised if Neeraj Chopra, who became the first Indian to win a gold medal in World Athletics Championships in Budapest, earns a sobriquet: Haryana's new Hurricane.

Till now, one has to associate these choicest words with legendary Kapil Dev, who had anchored Indian Cricket team to win its first World Cup in 1983. Now, Neeraj, who had earlier become a heartthrob of billions for clinching gold at 2021 Olympics' Tokyo edition, has become a history maker again.

What the likes of late legendary Milkha Singh, PT Usha could not achieve was achieved by Neeraj Chopra, who hails from a small village in Haryana and is an example of what one can achieve due to sheer hardwork.

Neeraj, a TOPS scheme athelete won the gold in the Javelin Throw competition at the world's highest showpiece. Athletes after winning the Olympic gold, a dream for any budding sportsperson, usually feel that they have achieved everything but the young player is from a different league.

In early hours on Monday, again with a stunning throw at Budapest in Hungary, Neeraj Chopra once again stole the limelight and won the coveted gold at the World Championship. By doing he not only added an illustrious feather to his cap, but also became the first Indian athlete to achieve the feat just like he had taken at the Tokyo games.

Neeraj Chopra, who has been training abroad, has also the prestigious Diamond League and thus has become the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in athletics, first Indian athlete to win the gold at the world championship and also to win the Diamond League. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his joy in his message on X, formerly Twitter. "The talented Neeraj Chopra exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships,"he wrote.

The media wing of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in a post on X site, formerly known as Twitter, wrote,"Chopra at the 🔝! Raises the bar too high at the #World #Athletics Championships 🥳

India's star performer, Neeraj Chopra upgrades his position to🥇changing the course of history and time with best throw of 88.17🥳..""With this, the #TOPSchemeAthlete becomes the 1⃣st ever Indian to win a gold medal at the World Championships and the only Indian to have a Diamond League Trophy, a gold at the World Championships and also an Olympic gold. Take a bow Neeraj.Congratulations on your magnificent performance tonight!," added the SAI.

The feats achieved by Neeraj Chopra have inspired several other athletes and the fact that two other Indians Javelin throwers - Kishore Jena and DP Manu - finished in the top six at the World Championship, underlines it.

Congratulations poured in for Neeraj Chopra, a Subedar in the Indian army. The army alongwith all others congratulated the history maker.

"Niraj makes us #Proud again!! IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on bagging #GoldMedal🥇 in Men's #Javelin at World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest with a throw of 88.17 meters," the Army said in a post on X site..Neeraj Chopra after his feat roared that "Throwers don't have a finish line"