NADA USES EXPIRED KIT FOR DOPE TEST BAJRANG PUNIA ALLEGATION AGAINST ANTI DOPING BODY BRIJ BHUSHAN

Haryana: Wrestler Bajrang Punia questioned the procedure of efficacy of anti-doping test alleging that the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) is conducting dope tests with expired equipment.

Punia made startling revealations againt NADA team after he noticed that those, who came for conducting dope test on him used a kit that had expired. In a video posted on social media, Punia narrated the episode.

In his video messgae, the Olympian also warned youngsters to remain aleart when dealing with the national agency. In a post on X, Bajrang provided photographs of syringes and vials being used are past their expiry date.

"This is a very important video for all of us to watch and consider. How do we trust the system if procedures are not followed? How can one ensure that there is no manipulation in the entire process? This can happen to anyone, especially junior athletes," the star Indian grappler wrote on X.

"Please be informed about your rights and procedure related to doping. We urge the concerned authorities to take necessary action and request the athletes to remain alert and exercise utmost caution during such procedures," he added.

Bajrang Punia, however, maintained that he didn't wanted to target any NADA official, but pointed fingers at the officials saying the act exposed how they worked at the behest of others, hinting at some administrators.

"I am not pointing out your mistake. Your superiors are trying to intentionally trap athletes in dope cases, he said in the video. Bajrang Punia also indicated Brij Bhushan's hand behind doping tests on him and other top Indian wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, who are at the loggerheads with former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Earlier, sexual harassment case was brought against Brij Bhushan, who is also a BJP MP. The aggrieved wrestlers staged a six-month-long protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in two phases demanding the arrest of Singh.

Under fire from wrestlers, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) set up a two-member ad-hoc committee to oversee the functioning of the WFI until fresh elections were held. Bajrang alleged that Brij Bhushan's involvment in the doping tests.

Punian also cited the example of a female wrestler who was allegedly targeted by Singh. "I won’t take the name but there is a girl, who has been trapped in the doping net by Brij Bhushan because she was not intimidated by him. They offer money to some, threaten some and now, it's time to trap them in doping cases," Bajrang said in the video.