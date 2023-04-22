INDIA CLAIM WORLD CUP GOLD IN COMPOUND MIXED TEAM

Antalya Jyothi Surekha Vennam and her debutant partner Ojas Deotale were at their ruthless best and prevailed over Chinese Taipei 159154 as India grabbed the compound mixed team gold to open their account in the World Cup Stage 1 here on SaturdayRead You ll only realize how much Dhoni is missed when he goes Morgan This was also India s second ever World Cup gold medal in the mixed compound event Jyothi and veteran Abhishek Verma had clinched their maiden gold in World Cup3 in Paris 2022 In the absence of India s multiple World Cup winner Verma who failed to make the cut from the national trials the newlook Indian pair hardly looked short on experience and hit the centre an incredible 15 times from 16 arrows to defeat their 12thseeded rivals in a lopsided finalRead Stokes will be out for a week MS is fine FlemingOf the 15 perfect 10s 12 times they hit the X closer to the centre The second seeded Indian duo of Jyothi and 20yearold Deotale dropped just one point only once in the final end otherwise it would have been a perfect 160160 There was no stopping Jyothi and Deotale who drilled in a string of perfect 10s to race to a 120116 lead in the penultimate end The second end was a fairytale affair as they hit the X all on their four attempts to make it 8076 in favour of them PTIAlso read It s the last phase of my career says Dhoni after win against SRH