Harmanpreet to Lead India Women's Team for South Africa Series

Hyderabad: Star batter Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women's team across formats in the home series against South Africa. The BCCI named the ODI, Test and T20 squad through a media statement on Thursday, May 30, night.

The cricket body also noted that the participation of batter Jemimah Rodrigues and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar is subject to fitness. For the all the three formats, star left-handed batter Smriti Mandhana has been named as the vice captain and it includes opener Shafali Verma.

Wicketkeeper Uma Chetry is the second wicketkeeper in the all the three formats along with seasoned campaigner Richa Ghosh. The series begins with a three-match ODI series to be played in Bengaluru from June 16. The Test match and the T20 series will be played at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India’s ODI squad for three-match ODI series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues *, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar *, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia

India’s Test squad for one-off Test: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues *, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar *, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Priya Punia

India’s squad for three-match T20I series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues *, Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar *, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy. Standby: Saika Ishaque