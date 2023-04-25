CITY ARSENAL MEET IN POTENTIAL PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE DECIDER

Washington Arsenal is discovering the brutal reality about going toe to toe with Manchester City in the final stretch of a Premier League title race Perfection is pretty much essential And at the moment Arsenal is far from perfect Three straight draws the most recent coming at home to Southampton the league s lastplace team has seen the longtime leader lose the initiative if not quite first placeArsenal s credentials are being seriously questioned ahead of the ultimate test in English soccer and what many are billing a title decider An away match against City We really want it and we are going to show it again tomorrow night Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Tuesday but you have to deliver in the right moment the right performance and it has to be perfectionBecause that s what this last level demands absolute perfection It s something City is getting used to producing at this stage of the season Just ask Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp whose team fell short of the title despite posting points totals of 97 in 201819 and 92 in 202122 while up against the City juggernaut In the first of those duels City closed the league campaign with 14 straight victories to win the title by a point Last season the difference between the teams was also a point after City went its final 12 games unbeaten winning 10 of themRead Wrestlers protest take political colour farmer leaders also support athletesAnd Pep Guardiola s team is at it again Heading into Wednesday s game at Etihad Stadium City is on a 16game unbeaten run in all competitions taking 25 points from a possible 27 in the league in that period That Arsenal still holds a fivepoint lead is testament to its extraordinary improbable start to the season The team is young though and isn t used to handling the pressure of a title raceIt s why many view City as the favorite considering its form its two games in hand and its pedigree in these situations Asked whether nerves were to blame for throwing away twogoal leads in draws against Liverpool and West Ham and then dropping two more points in the 33 with Southampton on Friday Arteta said I think it s more about the situation the key moments in games haven t gone our way It could have been differentLike Bukayo Saka missing a penalty against West Ham that would have put Arsenal 31 ahead Or goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale gifting Southampton the lead inside the 30 seconds with a sloppy pass out from his area What might really be hurting at the moment is the back injury to center back William Saliba which has robbed Arsenal of one of its most reliable defenders and appears to have unsettled fellow central defender Gabriel tooSaliba will be absent again on Wednesday Arteta said while midfielder Granit Xhaka remains a doubt after missing the game against Southampton because of illness What might have gone unnoticed amid Arsenal s recent slipups is that the team is still on a 10match unbeaten run in the league itself It s why Arteta retains hope and belief in his players even if they lose to CityWe are toe to toe with them he said We knew we had to go to the Etihad and we knew after that we re going to have another five very difficult games So is it going to define our season The answer is no AP