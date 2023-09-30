Asian Games: Rohan Bopanna, Rutuja Bhosale clinch GOLD in mixed-doubles tennis
Hangzhou: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale clinched gold in mixed-doubles tennis with In a major feat, Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale secured gold in mixed-doubles tennis with a scoreline 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 win over Chinese Taipei. The start for the Indian pair was shaky as they dropped the first set. Chinese Taipei’s En-shuo Liang and Tsung-hao Huang showed some excellent form in the opening set and beat the Indian pair by a score of 6-2. After a disappointing start, the Indian pair forced a tie-break with their superb performance in the second set.
Both the Tennis stars were determined to ink a bounce back into the match and they won the second set by 6-3. With both the teams levelling the terms India turned the table on Chinese Taipei's pair and forced the tiebreak and won it by a score of 10-4. Thus, it was a golden finish for them and India got its first gold in Tennis in the ongoing Asian Games.