Hangzhou (China): India's Preeti Pawar has assured a medal in boxing by beating Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova in the quarterfinal clash by a scoreline of 4:1 on the basis of points. With the win, she has become the second boxer after Nikhat Zareen to ensure a medal as well as book a berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Preeti was dominant right from the start as she won the first round of the bout with three 10s while her opponent managed to get only two 10s. It was an action replay in the second round as Preeti's range of punches impressed three judges they marked her with 10s. The Indian boxer continued dazzling with her performance to beat her rival and secure a podium finish in the ongoing Asian Games.

Preeti's performance has assured a second medal for India in boxing and they also have other contenders like Lovlina Borgohain, who can add to the medal tally in the discipline. India is going strong in the current edition with 34 medals so far and occupying the fourth spot in the medal tally.