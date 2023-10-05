Hangzhou/Hyderabad: At the Asian Games 2023, Indian contingent scripted history by posting its best ever performance at the Games, with an overall haul of 81 medals - 18 gold, 31 silver and 32. The medal tally which kept ticking Wednesday is likely to continue the streak on Thursday with multiple medal events lined up in Archery, Wrestling, and Squash, among others.

On Wednesday, "Golden Boy" Neeraj Chopra became only the second man in Asian Games history to defend his gold. He did it with a season's best effort of 88.88m in the javelin throw. The event was marred by a controversy after he had to retake one of his massive throws. His compatriot Kishore Jena took the silver with a throw of 87.54m. Jena got his ticket for the Paris Olympics printed. The qualification mark was set at 85.50m.

In men's 4x400m relay, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh won the gold for the first time after 61 years with a time of 3:01.58. The quartet emulated the 1962 Asian Games 4x400m relay feat of Milkha Singh, Makhan Singh, Daljit Singh and Jagdish Singh. Over to the schedule for Thursday.

Here is the full schedule of Team India for Thursday, October 5: