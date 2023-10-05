Asian Games: India schedule for Day 11; medal events in archery, wrestling, squash
Published: 1 hours ago
Hangzhou/Hyderabad: At the Asian Games 2023, Indian contingent scripted history by posting its best ever performance at the Games, with an overall haul of 81 medals - 18 gold, 31 silver and 32. The medal tally which kept ticking Wednesday is likely to continue the streak on Thursday with multiple medal events lined up in Archery, Wrestling, and Squash, among others.
On Wednesday, "Golden Boy" Neeraj Chopra became only the second man in Asian Games history to defend his gold. He did it with a season's best effort of 88.88m in the javelin throw. The event was marred by a controversy after he had to retake one of his massive throws. His compatriot Kishore Jena took the silver with a throw of 87.54m. Jena got his ticket for the Paris Olympics printed. The qualification mark was set at 85.50m.
In men's 4x400m relay, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh won the gold for the first time after 61 years with a time of 3:01.58. The quartet emulated the 1962 Asian Games 4x400m relay feat of Milkha Singh, Makhan Singh, Daljit Singh and Jagdish Singh. Over to the schedule for Thursday.
Here is the full schedule of Team India for Thursday, October 5:
- ATHLETICS:
4:30 am: A Belliappa and Man Singh in the Men's Marathon.
- ARCHERY:
6:10 am: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur vs Hong Kong in compound women's team quarterfinals. Followed by medal rounds.
12:15 pm: Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Samadhan Jawkar vs Bhutan in compound men's team quarterfinals. Followed by medal rounds.
- BRIDGE:
6:30 am onwards: Men's team final.
- WRESTLING:
7:30 am onwards: Antim vs Jasmina Immaeva in women's 53kg round of 16 match. Followed by medal rounds.
Narinder Cheema vs Lee Seyeol (South Korea) in women's 97kg Greco-Roman quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds.
Mansi vs TBD in women's freestyle 57kg quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds.
Pooja Gehlot vs Manlika Esati (Thailand) in women's freestyle 50kg round of 17. Followed by medal rounds.
Naveen vs TBD in men's Greco-Roman 130kg quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds.
- SQUASH:
11:30 am: Haridner Pal Sandhu and Dilipa Pallikal vs Malaysia mixed doubles final.
14:30 pm: Saurav Ghosal vs Ng Eain Yow (Malaysia) in men's singles final.
- SEPAKTAKRAW:
6:30 am: India vs Thailand in men's regu group match.
7:30 am: India vs Vietnam in women's regu group match.
11:30 am: India vs Philippines in men's regu group match.
12:30 pm: India vs China in women's regu group match.
- ROLLER SKATING:
6:30 am: Shreyasi Joshi and Merlin Arpoudam in women's inline freestyle skating speed slalom preliminary first run.
11:30 am: Roller skating - Jinesh Nanal and Vishvesh Patil in men's inline freestyle skating speed slalom preliminary first run.
- CANOE SLALOM:
7:00am Vishal Kewat in heat 1.
7:34am Shikha Chouhan in women's Kayak heat 1
8:18am Shubham Kewat and Hitesh Kewat in men's kayak heat 1.
- JU-HITSU:
After 6.30 am: Kamal Singh vs Shyhberdi Rahmanov in men's 62kg round of 32.
Tarun Yadav vs Can van Thang (Vietnam) in men's 62kg round of 32 match.
Navya Pandey vs Odgerel Batbayar (Mongolia) in women's 48kg round of 32 match.
Anwesha Deb vs Wu Guanshan (China) in women's 48kg round of 16 match.
- BADMINTON:
6:50 am: PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao (China) in women's singles quarterfinals.
7:50 am: HS Prannoy vs Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia) in men's singles quarterfinals.
2:30 pm: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs JJ Nge and Johann P (Singapore) in men's doubles quarterfinals.
- SOFT TENNIS:
7:30 am onwards: Chirag Patel and Raga Sri; Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari in mixed doubles group matches.
- KABADDI:
8 am: India vs Chinese Taipei in men's group match.
13:30 pm: India vs Japan in men's group match.
- SPORT CLIMBLING:
6:30am: Stephen Bharath kamath pereira and Aman verma in men's Boulder & Lead qualification - Boulder
6:30am: Shivani Charak and Saniya Farooque Shaikh in women's Boulder & Lead qualification - Boulder
11:20am: Stephen Bharath kamath pereira and Aman verma in men's Boulder & Lead qualification - Lead
11:20: Shivani Charak and Saniya Farooque Shaikh in women's Boulder & Lead qualification - Lead
- CHESS:
12:30 pm onwards: Men's and women's team round 7.
- HOCKEY:
1:30 pm: India vs China women's semifinals.