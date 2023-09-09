Bengaluru: Forward Abhishek started his career under a school teacher on a grass pitch, and has settled quickly into the Indian hockey squad. The 24-year-old's selection to the Indian Men's Hockey Team for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 is evidence of his dedication and hard work. Abhishek is keen to perform well in the quadrennial event.

"I am ecstatic to have been named to the squad, and I am eager to give my all on the pitch. The Asian Games are a big tournament, and we're preparing accordingly. We'll play with confidence, and our goal is to leave China with no regrets at the end of the tournament," Abhishek was quoted as saying in a media release issued by Hockey India.

Abhishek made his debut in the 2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League and went on to make a name for himself on the big stage, winning two Players of the Match awards during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023.

When asked about his team's preparations for the upcoming Asian Games, Abhishek stated, "We will face some good teams, and we are working very hard in training to make sure we are in the best physical and mental shape when we step onto the pitch."

India is placed in Pool A of the Asian Games, along with Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan.

"My teammates and coaches are all eager to help me; they encourage me and support me in moving forward quickly if I make any mistakes in training. I often turn to Mandeep (Singh) and Lalit for support if I have any concerns about the structure; they are always willing to talk on and off the pitch,” Abhishek explained.

When Abhishek was 9 years old, his school teacher Shamsher Singh encouraged him to pick up the stick while he was studying in Sonepat, Haryana, and he has shown no signs of slowing down since then. He has scored 18 goals in 48 appearances, so far.

"I played on grass for the first ten years of my career, and the first time I played on turf was when I transferred to the National Hockey Academy (NHA) for a couple of years. That period of my career was memorable," Abhishek signed off.

Also read: Exclusive: Neeraj Chopra's confidence key factor in his wins, says coach Kashinath Naik

Also read: ISL schedule clashes with Asian Games; doubts over availability of India players