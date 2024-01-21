The 36-year-old was flawless in the first two sets and he didn't allow Adrian to win a single game taking a 2-0 lead. He then won 13 games in a row which made a triple bagel victory possible at one point in time. He was poised to become the first player to claim a 'triple bagel' victory at the Australian Open, but the Frenchman killed the possibility by winning a game.

Mannarino was eyeing a comeback in the game but his hopes were crushed thanks to Djokovic emerging victorious with a 6-3 victory. The Serb Tennis star hit 17 aces in the fixture and had a first-serve win ratio of 81 per cent. Djokovic expressed delight after entering the quarterfinal of the first Grand Slam of the year. "The best sets I've played in a while...the tension was building up so much in the stadium. I needed to get that out of the way and refocus on what I needed to do to finish the match. I served very well. In the moments when I needed to come up with the first serve, I did. All in all, great performance," he concluded.