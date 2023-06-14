Bengaluru India will begin the 20232025 ICC World Test Championship WTC cycle with the upcoming tour to the West Indies in July and over the next twoyear period will play some highprofile bilateral series against Australia and England among others India will travel to West Indies next month to play two Test matches in Dominica July 1216 and Trinidad July 2024 India have been finalists in the first two editions of the WTC losing to New Zealand 2021 and to Australia 2023 in the finalThe WTC 202325 cycle will begin with the Ashes when England face Australia in Birmingham on Friday After the tour to Windies India s next WTC assignment will be on away shores against South Africa between December 2023 and January 2024 Followed by that India will host England for a fivematch Test series in JanuaryFebruary 2024 They will then lock horns with Bangladesh in SeptemberOctober 2024 At home and immediately after that New Zealand will visit the subcontinent for a threematch Test series in OctoberNovember 2024Read ODI World Cup India to play Pakistan on Oct 15 in Ahmedabad Mumbai Chennai venues for semifinalsAfter those two relatively easy home schedules India will travel to Australia for the BorderGavaskar Trophy a fivematch series against Australia between November 2024 and January 2025 which also marks the end of India s WTC engagements Wasim Khan ICC s General Manager of Cricket said This championship has invigorated Test match cricket bringing context for players and fans and a high level of competitiveness as teams battle it out to be crowned World Test Champions at the end of the twoyear cycle The big turnout out at The Oval over the five days and the incredible viewership levels across the globe for the final is testimony to the continued popularity of Test cricket The structure of the nineteam WTC remains intact with each side playing three home and as many away series over a twoyear period culminating in the final of a oneoff Test The points percentage system used in the previous edition will determine the leaderboard with teams getting 12 points for a win 6 for a tie and 4 for a draw PTI