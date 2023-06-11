This would be it from our end Another day another disappointment India has done well in the ICC events since they last won their title in 2013 Champions Trophy led by MS Dhoni but have been upstaged on days that mattered the most Some serious introspection required by coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma with ODI World Cup scheduled this year Indians hopes are dashed as another ICC title has slipped by The wicket of Kohli early morning was a big blow The wicket was followed up by Rahane 46 Bharat 23 Thakur 0 Umesh 1 Shami 13 not out and Siraj 1 As much as the expectation was of a miracle to happen the target was too much to achieve in real sense India loses Australia win the World Test Championship titleWTC final Scoreboard India vs Australia Day 5 Australia 1st Innings 469 all out India 1st Innings 296 all out Australia 2nd Innings 2708 declared India 2nd Innings overnight 1643 Rohit Sharma lbw Lyon 43 Shubman Gill c Green b Boland 18 Cheteshwar Pujara c Carey b Cummins 27 Virat Kohli c Smith b Boland 49 Ajinkya Rahane c Carey b Starc 46 Ravindra Jadeja c Carey b Boland 0 KS Bharat campb Lyon 23 Shardul Thakur lbw Lyon 0 Umesh Yadav c Carey b Starc 1 Mohammed Shami not out 13 Mohammed Siraj c Cummins b Lyon 1 Extras LB2 W6 NB5 13 Total all out in 633 overs 234 Fall of wickets 141 292 393 4179 5179 6212 7213 8220 9224 10234 Bowling Pat Cummins 131551 Scott Boland 162463 Mitchell Starc 141772 Cameron Green 50130 Nathan Lyon 1532414Here s what happenedAfter dominating India over the course of five days Australia secured their maiden World Test Championship 2023 title on Sunday at the Oval London India succumbed to a score of 234 in 633 overs with Mohammad Shami as the last player standing with a score of 138In a single over Australia s talisman Scott Boland changed the dynamics of the entire game as he dismissed set batter Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja Boland exploited Kohli s Achilles heel as he lured him to play a cover drive On any other day Kohli would have opted to play against the shot but this time he couldn t control his desire to play his beloved shot He went for the shot but only found a thick edge towards the slip Steve Smith dived low to his right to take a stunning catch Kohli lost his wicket just one run shy of his 29th halfcentury 49 off 78 ballsOn the final ball of the over Jadeja fell to Boland s precise inswinging delivery Jadeja had no option except to offer a shot he found an edge and the ball comfortably carried into the gloves of Alex Carey Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur once again tried to string up a partnership to keep India s innings from falling apart But their desperate counterattack came to an end as Rahane lost his wicket to Mitchell Starc His dismissal was similar to Kohli an unneeded shot that carried comfortably behind the stumps Rahane s fairytale return to the Indian Test team came to an end with a score of 46108Thakur fell in the next over for a fiveball duck as Nathan Lyon was introduced into the attack Umesh Yadav and KS Bharat survived for a few overs But Umesh didn t have an answer to deal with Starc s lethal pace bowling attack Yadav walked back to the pavilion with a score of 1With an inevitable defeat on the cards Mohammad Shami entertained the crowd by picking up two consecutive boundaries Siraj Tried to do the same with a reverse sweep shot but the ball landed straight into the hands of Boland This marked the end of the second innings of the Indian team for a score of 234 in 633 oversIndia s poor show at the ICC events continued as Australia won their maiden World Test Championship title with a crushing 209run victory on the fifth day of the summit clash This was India s second defeat in successive WTC finals after losing to New Zealand in 2021 in the inaugural editionChasing an improbable target of 444 India started the day at 164 for 3 but soon lost batting mainstay Virat Kohli 49 followed by Ravindra Jadeja 0 and Ajinkya Rahane 43 to be bowled out for 234 in 633 oversScott Boland 346 was the best bowler on view as he removed Kohli and Jadeja in a single over to decisively end the contest and the rest was formality Nathan Lyon 441 however had the best figures as he mopped up the tail in a jiffyBrief Score Australia 469 and 2708 declIndia 296 and 234 all out in 633 overs Virat Kohli 49 Rohit Sharma 43 Ajinkya Rahane 43 Nathan Lyon 441 Scott Boland 346 The big fish Virat Kohli 49 has been dismissed by Bolland A ball pitched outside the off stump and Kohli went for a fullfledged drive only to find the outside edge of his bat And what an extraordinary catch by Steve Smith Next up was Ravindra Jadeja 0 who couldn t even open his account and was edged to the keeper off Boland India in deep deep trouble hereIt s the biggest occasion of the Ultimate Test No misadventures on the pitch ball not doing enough pitch too is not as lively as it was earlier Will chasemaster Virat Kohli can weave his magical wand and Rahane replicate what he did in the first innings We ll wait see as the final day beckonsEarlier yesterdayA focussed Virat Kohli stood between Australia and World Test Championship mace as India require another 280 runs to create history on what promises to be an intriguing final day of the summit clash Kohli was batting on 44 off 60 balls and had Ajinkya Rahane 20 batting for company during a stand of 71 for the fourth wicket as India ended the fourth day on 164 for 3 in pursuit of world record chase of 444Having been set a mammoth target India lost Shubman Gill 18 off 19 to a contentious catch before skipper Rohit Sharma 43 off 60 and Cheteshwar Pujara 27 off 47 brought about their own downfall to make it 93 for three in 31st over Australia had declared their second innings at 270 for 8 midway into the afternoon session after an unbeaten 66 from Alex CareyThough the highest chase at The Oval is 263 Indian fans will not lose hope going into day five with Kohli and Rahane hardly facing any trouble with batting not looking so difficult on the penultimate day The pitch continues to have variable bounce but played better than the first three daysKohli looked in sublime touch and used his strong wrists to play the flick between midwicket and midon off the Australian pacers He also whipped Nathan Lyon 132 for a crisp on drive before leaning into a straight drive off Mitchell Starc towards the end of day s play The Indian openers Rohit and Gill made a brisk start and were not afraid to go for their strokes against the formidable duo of Pat Cummins and Scott BolandHowever at the stroke of tea Scott Boland got one to bounce little extra from length and it flew from ball the shoulder of Gill s bat only to be lapped up by a diving Cameron Green at gully It was the second time in the game that Green took a screamer though replay suggested it was a close call with the ball very close to the groundRohit got most of his runs playing the pullshot The partisan Indian crowd really got going when he pulled Starc s second ball of his opening for a six over fineleg Lyon was brought into the attack in the 20th over break the stand between Rohit and Pujara and he did exactly thatBowling around the wicket Lyon bowled a full one around Rohits s pads and the India skipper went for the sweep shot only to miss it Rohit reviewed the leg before call unsuccessfully Next to depart was Pujara who played an uncharacteristic shot a nonexistent ramp shot off Cummins to get caught behind Pujara too had played some confident strokes in his 47ball effortRahane who did not take the field in Australia s second innings to protect his bruised finger looked comfortable in the middle In the first session India picked up a couple of wickets but Australia chugged away to take extend their overall lead to 374 runs after reaching 201 for 6 at lunch Australia had to battle hard to get 78 runs in 26 overs from the morning session On the hottest morning of the game the pitch continued to play plenty of tricks with both seamers and spinners being in businessAustralia who resumed the day at 123 for four lost Marnus Labuschagne 41 off 126 in the third over of the day The Aussie batter was not able to add to his overnight score as he edged a beauty from Umesh Yadav 232 in 12 overs that pitched around offstump and nipped away Considering the ball was 44 overs old Umesh and Shami started the proceedings for India looking for reverse swing in dry and hot conditionsThe ball has been taking off or skidding through from a particular spot on length from the pavilion end and that kept the batters guessing on Saturday Mohammed Siraj who has troubled the Aussie batters the most in the game got one to kick off the from the spot and hit Green s right shoulderRavindra Jadeja 345 in 18 overs was brought into the attack after eight overs and his tactics were pretty clear get the ball to turn sharply from outside the leg stump The ploy worked as Green offered a big stride in order to play a forward defensive stroke but the ball bounced a tad more and hit the glove before bouncing on to hit the stumps