Kolkata: The moment England won the toss and decided to bat, Pakistan's thin hopes of making the last four stages of the ICC World Cup 2023 were crushed. England, in their attempt to seal the Champions Trophy berth, put on enough runs — 337 for nine — on the board in their last group league match at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

Openers Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow gave a solid foundation to the English side putting on 82 runs for the first wicket before Malan was shown the door by Iftikhar Ahmed at his individual score of 31.

Then, Bairstow and Joe Root started consolidating the innings and added 132 runs for the third wicket, but Bairstow returned to the pavilion after making 59 off 61 deliveries laced with seven fours and a six. Joe Root made a 72-ball 60 with only four boundaries and relied on running between the wickets to collect as many runs as possible.

But flamboyant all-rounder Ben Stokes did the star turn and smashed 11 fours and two sixes for his 84. Stokes took 76 balls before he was bowled by left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi. Captain Jos Buttler played a cameo of 18-ball 27 which included three hits to the fences and once he sent the ball over the fences. Aggressive batter Harry Brook also played a blitzkrieg of a 17-ball 30 peppered with two fours and an equal number of sixes.

Among the Pakistan bowlers, Harris Rauf was the most successful with three wickets for 64 runs while Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Junior bagged two wickets apiece.