ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh set 307-run target for Australia
Published: 33 minutes ago
Pune (Maharashtra): Already out of reckoning for a semi-final spot, Bangladesh put up a pretty decent show against semi-finalist Australia at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday. Bangladesh scored 306-8 in the allotted 50 overs with all batters getting into runs.
Put into bat on a batting-friendly wicket, Bangladesh made a solid start with both Litton Das (36) and Tanzid Hasan (36) putting on 76 for the first wicket to build a strong foundation against Josh Hazlewoods and Pat Cummins-led bowling line-up.
The openers scored at a brisk pace with Litton taking 45 deliveries while Tanzid hit a -run-a-ball 36. Skipper Najimul Hossain Shanto hit 45 off 57 coming in at number three.
Towhid Hridoy hit a brilliant 74 off 79 deliveries laced with five hits to the fences and two hit over the line. Even the lower middle-order batters tried their best to push the score beyond the 300-run mark.
Mahmudullah scored a whirlwind 32 off 28 balls with three sixes and a boundary. Mushfiqur Rahim (21 off 24), and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (29 off 20) took the score to 306.
For Australia, who have already made the semi-finals, the pace bowlers couldn't do much as two strike bowlers — Hazlewood and Cummins — went wicketless. Skipper Cummins was particularly expensive giving away 56 in his 8 overs while Hazlewood was economical conceding only 21 runs in his 7 overs.
Spinner Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers claiming two wickets conceding 32 runs in his 10 overs while Sean Abbott also bagged a couple of wickets giving away 61 runs in his full quota of 10 overs.
Brief scores: Bangladesh 306-8 in 50 overs (Towhid Hridoy 74; Najimul Hossain Shanto 45, Litton Das 36, Tanzid Hasan 36; Adam Zampa 2/32, Sean Abbott 2/61) vs Australia