Pune (Maharashtra): Already out of reckoning for a semi-final spot, Bangladesh put up a pretty decent show against semi-finalist Australia at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday. Bangladesh scored 306-8 in the allotted 50 overs with all batters getting into runs.

Put into bat on a batting-friendly wicket, Bangladesh made a solid start with both Litton Das (36) and Tanzid Hasan (36) putting on 76 for the first wicket to build a strong foundation against Josh Hazlewoods and Pat Cummins-led bowling line-up.

The openers scored at a brisk pace with Litton taking 45 deliveries while Tanzid hit a -run-a-ball 36. Skipper Najimul Hossain Shanto hit 45 off 57 coming in at number three.

Towhid Hridoy hit a brilliant 74 off 79 deliveries laced with five hits to the fences and two hit over the line. Even the lower middle-order batters tried their best to push the score beyond the 300-run mark.

Mahmudullah scored a whirlwind 32 off 28 balls with three sixes and a boundary. Mushfiqur Rahim (21 off 24), and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (29 off 20) took the score to 306.

For Australia, who have already made the semi-finals, the pace bowlers couldn't do much as two strike bowlers — Hazlewood and Cummins — went wicketless. Skipper Cummins was particularly expensive giving away 56 in his 8 overs while Hazlewood was economical conceding only 21 runs in his 7 overs.

Spinner Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers claiming two wickets conceding 32 runs in his 10 overs while Sean Abbott also bagged a couple of wickets giving away 61 runs in his full quota of 10 overs.