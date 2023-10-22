Dharamsala: The opening duo of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have provided a solid start for India in the game against New Zealand while chasing 274. It was a double delight for Gill, who plays for Punjab in domestic cricket, as apart from being a part of a quality start, he scripted his name in the history book thanks to his recent red hot form.

Shubman Gill needed 12 runs before the fixture to reach the milestone of becoming the fastest player to score 2,000 ODI runs and he reached it on a delivery by Kiwi quick Trent Boult. Gill played a textbook cover drive to earn a boundary and became the quickest batter to make it to the 2000 ODI runs surpassing former South African batter Hashim Amla. Amla had completed 2000 ODI runs from 40 innings in 2011 while the Indian youngster took only 38 innings to achieve the feat.

Shubman Gill has been in brilliant form scoring three half-centuries in his last four innings before the start of the game. Also, his ODI career has been magnificent so far and the youngster had an average of 64.06 in ODI cricket before the game. Also, he is the youngest Indian to score 2000 ODI runs following cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, star batter and former skipper Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina. In the last two years, Shubman Gill has had an average of about 70 each year and with a strike rate above 100.