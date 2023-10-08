Chennai: Australian skipper, Pat Cummins has won the toss and opted to bat first in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign opener at the MA Chindambaram stadium in Chennai. This clash will be 150th ODI match between this two cricketing nations.

Both nation would like to start their World Cup campaign on a high note. Indian would like to continue their match winning form and start the World Cup with a bang while Australia would like to get back on winning track as they have only one ODI match in last six ODIs. Australia have gone with three seamers and a spinner and few all rounders whereas India has gone with three spinners, two pacers and Hardik Pandya an all-rounder.