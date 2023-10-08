Cricket World Cup 2023: IND V AUS - Warner-Smith stitching a partnership, Australia 20/1 after 6.2 overs
Published: 1 hours ago
Chennai: Australian skipper, Pat Cummins has won the toss and opted to bat first in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign opener at the MA Chindambaram stadium in Chennai. This clash will be 150th ODI match between this two cricketing nations.
Both nation would like to start their World Cup campaign on a high note. Indian would like to continue their match winning form and start the World Cup with a bang while Australia would like to get back on winning track as they have only one ODI match in last six ODIs. Australia have gone with three seamers and a spinner and few all rounders whereas India has gone with three spinners, two pacers and Hardik Pandya an all-rounder.
- 2.25 PM
Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are bowling on very tight lengths as Australian Batters are finding dificult to find boundaries. Warner and Smith are trying to build a partnership after early wicket of Mitchell Marsh. Hardik Pandya has come as first change bowler replacing Jasprit Bumrah.
- 2.11 PM
Jasprit Bumrah strikes early for India as Mitchell Marsh walks back to the pavilion without scoring a run. Marsh tried to play towards third man for a single but the ball took the out side edge of the ball and Virat Kohli took a brilliant diving catch in the second slip. Steve Smith comes at number 3.
BOOM! 💥— BCCI (@BCCI) October 8, 2023
Jasprit Bumrah gets Mitchell Marsh! 🙌
Virat Kohli takes a sharp catch diving to his left 👌👌
Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/ToKaGif9ri#CWC23 | #INDvAUS | #TeamIndia | #MeninBlue pic.twitter.com/gK7lg3RoYQ
- 2.00 PM
Pocket Dynamite David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are opening the innings for Australia while Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah is opening the attack for India.