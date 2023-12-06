Melbourne: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has expressed his love for the India Premier League (IPL) with a remark that he will keep playing in the tournament until he can't walk anymore.

"The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can't walk anymore," Maxwell said to reporters at Melbourne Airport.

The recent development will provide some dose of delight for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans as Maxwell is one of the key players in the franchise's batting unit. The aggressive batter has been part of the IPL for more than a decade now with the commencement of his career in 2012 while playing for Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals). He was bought by Mumbai Indians in 2013 but his breakthrough season came in 2014.

That year he was signed by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and secured a total tally of 552 runs at a strike rate of 187.75. However, he suffered a rough patch in the tournament for a few years before being picked up by RCB. The Australian all-rounder amassed runs with a strike rate of 183.49 in the last season.

Reflecting on his stint in the IPL, Maxwell stated that it has been a brilliant learning experience for him so far.

"I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career; the people I've met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with, how beneficial to my whole career that tournament has been," Maxwell said.