Hyderabad/Mumbai: Batting great and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar on Monday said that it was disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Tendulkar, who has numerous records to his name, posted, "These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers (sic)."

In the post on X, Tendulkar attached the fake video. The cricket icon, who represented India in 200 Tests, also urged social media platforms, to be alert and responsive to complaints.

"Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," the former right-handed batter added.

Tendulkar also tagged the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology, Union Minister for Electronics and Information and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Maharashtra Cybercrime. This is not the first time that Tendulkar has reported such an incident.